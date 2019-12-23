Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd Makes Decision on Future

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd has made a decision on his future.

Boyd, 6-0, 213, announced the decision on Monday that he will return to Arkansas for his senior season.

Sam Pittman had expressed a desire for Boyd to return for his senior year at Wednesday’s press conference related to the early signing period.

Boyd rushed 184 times for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019 while also catching 19 passes for 160 yards. That followed up a sophomore season where Boyd rushed 123 times for 734 yards and two touchdowns. He had 23 receptions for 165 yards.

Boyd came to Arkansas from Independence (Kan.) Community College. In one season there he rushed for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games. He had signed with Texas A&M out of Houston (Texas) Stratford High School.

Running backs currently slated to return to Arkansas in 2020 are Boyd, junior Chase Hayden, senior T.J. Hammonds, redshirt freshman A’Montae Spivey and junior Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith. The Razorbacks have signed Dominique Johnson in the Class of 2020. He will be a freshman this fall.