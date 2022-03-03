The Arkansas women’s basketball team opened the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament with a gritty 61-52 win in overtime against Missouri on Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The offense struggled to find a groove, but the Hog defense was dialed in, holding Missouri to a hair under 30% shooting from the field. The Razorbacks recorded ten blocks in the win.

Watch Mike Neighbors and his players react to the game in their postgame press conference and their thoughts on their upcoming opponent and the best team in the country, South Carolina.