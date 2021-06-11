Arkansas Recruiting Notebook: Visitors Seeing Arkansas, Pair of 2025 Prospects Offered by Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have at least two prospects on campus this weekend for official visits.

Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell, 6-3, 225, and Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers defensive tackle Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 280, will be on official visits to Fayetteville this weekend. Arkansas enters the weekend with 10 commitments.

Powell is being recruited by Michael Scherer and said recently he was looking forward to this visit. He also has a trip set to Syracuse in a couple of weeks. Scherer has made him a priority for the Hogs since he took over coaching the linebackers. He recently showed off his speed.

Oh shoot I forgot to tell y’all ….. I ran a 4.58 40 sheesh 🔥🔥💯 twice in 15 minutes — Mani powell (@powell_mani) June 10, 2021

The Hogs offered Powell on March 5. Two SEC schools are his most recent offers, Ole Miss and Kentucky. In all Powell holds 16 offers. In addition to his pair of recent offers and the two schools he has visits set to Powell has offers from Indiana, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Akron, Marshall, Liberty, Buffalo, Ball State, Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Youngstown State and Kent State.

Kutas has a long list of offers. He was at Illinois last weekend with plans to see Oregon next weekend and then finish up June at Louisville. As a junior, Kutas had 31 tackles, three for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery. Some schools are recruiting him for offense while others seek him for defense. The Hogs want him on defense. He also took an unofficial visit to Purdue this past week.

The Hogs offered Kutas on Feb. 10. In addition to his four schools he has official visits, he also has offers from Indiana, Army, Purdue, Arkansas State, UAB, Air Force, Texas A&M, Florida State, Western Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Virginia, Liberty, Princeton, Mississippi State, Memphis, Tulane, Coastal Carolina and Kansas.

2020 junior season highlights. Love the team, we will be back!- https://t.co/C9OT5ldAjj — Patrick Kutas (@pwk54) November 17, 2020

Offering Them Young

Two prospects in the eighth grade have been offered by Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks.

The Hogs have offered Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove defensive end Lance Jackson, 6-5, 240, and Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County quarterback EJ Colson, 6-1 185.

Colson has also been offered by Western Kentucky. He has attended a camp at Georgia and visited Georgia Tech this summer already.

Shortly after the Razorbacks offered, UTSA came through with the second offer for Jackson.

Go check out my Junior Varsity film for my 8th grade year! https://t.co/1fBXC2qC1d — EJ Colson (@colson_ej) June 4, 2021

C/O ‘25 (8th grade) TE/DE @lancejackson40 pushing up 320 for his new squat max. He’s gonna be a DUDE for years to come! pic.twitter.com/GJ7oEcmvnR — Pleasant Grove Football (@PGHawkFootball) May 25, 2021