Arkansas Recruiting Notebook

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has commitments from two Little Rock Parkview recruits in the Class of 2021 and that number could eventually grow to three.

On Monday, Arkansas offered a preferred walk-on spot to Jared Summons, 6-4, 290. He is the younger brother of former Arkansas great Bobby Portis who is now with the Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA. Summons has played both center and defensive tackle for the PSatriots.

Summons holds offers to Missouri Southern, Austin Peay, Henderson State, Arkansas Tech, Tennessee-Martin and Northeastern State.

Arkansas has also offered 2022 running back James Jointer at Parkview.

Nice work today on this Sunday, also I will be playing center this 2020-21 season 🖤 #uncomMen pic.twitter.com/siFNNOCWsR — 𝕁𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕕 𝕊𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕠𝕟𝕤 (@JaredSummons) January 26, 2020

Top 5

Byhalia (Miss.) High School Class of 2021 offensive lineman Makylan Pounders committed to Mississippi State on April 29, but has maintained he would keep his recruiting options open.

Pounders released his new Top 5 on Monday. He has, in addition to Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU and Missouri among his favorites.

Pounders was a key member of his high school team playing both ways.