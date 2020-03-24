Breaking News
Update: Two COVID-19 deaths in Arkansas

Arkansas’ Recruiting Office Providing Videos to Show Recruits What the Hogs Have to Offer

Local Sports

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has gone to on-line classes as have many other universities across the nation.

The NCAA has said no on- or off-campus recruiting until at the earliest April 16. It appears unlikely it will change by that date. It seems far more likely it will be extended even beyond then.

Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are being aggressive making videos showing recruits what they will see when they do get to come on campus. Arkansas had Junior Days on Feb. 1 and March 7 and then hosted a four-star quarterback on March 9. However, that was the last date prospects have been able to get to Fayetteville.

Here’s some examples of how the Razorback recruiting office is keeping the Razorbacks in front of prospects despite the shut down due to the coronavirus.

The Fred W. Smith Center, More

The Walker Pavilion

The Jones Center

Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories