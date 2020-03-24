Arkansas’ Recruiting Office Providing Videos to Show Recruits What the Hogs Have to Offer

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has gone to on-line classes as have many other universities across the nation.
The NCAA has said no on- or off-campus recruiting until at the earliest April 16. It appears unlikely it will change by that date. It seems far more likely it will be extended even beyond then.
Meanwhile, the Razorbacks are being aggressive making videos showing recruits what they will see when they do get to come on campus. Arkansas had Junior Days on Feb. 1 and March 7 and then hosted a four-star quarterback on March 9. However, that was the last date prospects have been able to get to Fayetteville.
Here’s some examples of how the Razorback recruiting office is keeping the Razorbacks in front of prospects despite the shut down due to the coronavirus.
