Arkansas Releases First Depth Chart for Rice

The Arkansas Razorbacks have released their first depth chart of the season ahead of Saturday’s season opener against Rice.

Arkansas opens year two of the Sam Pittman era against the former Southwest Conference rival at 1 p.m. inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on SECN+/ESPN+.

The Hogs depth chart for that game has sophomore KJ Jefferson as the starting quarterback, which is no surprise, and Malik Hornsby listed as the No.2.

On the defensive line, transfers John Ridgeway, Markell Utsey and Tre Williams are all listed as starters. However, head coach Sam Pittman noted during his press conference on Monday that Ridgeway may not be able to play week 1.

Pittman also says a finalized depth chart will likely be released on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Check out the full depth chart below!