The season has come to an end for Arkansas women’s basketball as they fell to Utah 92-69 at the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Austin, Texas on Friday.

The Utes jumped out of the gate early on offense, starting the game off on a 10-0 run. Their offense was clicking firing on all cylinders, especially from beyond the arc, as they knocked down 15 triples against the Razorbacks and led by as many as 20 in the first half.

It was the complete opposite for Arkansas. They struggled to find their offensive rhythm, shooting 0-11 from three in the first two quarters as they trailed 44-27 heading into the break.

Arkansas cut the lead to ten points early in the 3rd quarter, but Utah continued to shoot the lights out and dominate the glass, outrebounding the Hogs 52-35 to consistently grow their double digit lead.

The Razorbacks were led by senior Amber Ramirez, who in her final game wearing an Arkansas jersey, scored 22 points. Samara Spencer and Makayla Daniels each added 18 points in the loss.

The Hogs finished the season with an overall record of 18-14, but they will return a strong, young core that will be poised to make some waves in the postseason next year.