FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had three Prospect Days in January and now that the dead period has ended they will return with one on Saturday.

Some impressive recruits have stated plans to be in Fayetteville Saturday. Recruits from Texas, Florida, Georiga, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas are among the ones planning to visit that begins at 9 a.m. with registration.

Following the check-in, the prospects will get to tour the facilities, meet the coaches, have a nutrition presentation, have a name, image and likeness presentation, a tailgate party, a campus tour, photos in Arkansas uniforms and the option to attend the Razorbacks baseball game against Southeastern at 2 p.m.

One visitor, Georgia Tech grad transfer defensive end Jordan Domineck, 6-3, 235, is arriving today for an official visit. The remainder of the recruits will be on campus Saturday on unofficial visits. The Prospect Day visitors range from 2023-2025 classes.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy Class of 2023 four-star running back Treyuan Webb, 6-1, 205, is just short of an unbelievable 50 scholarship offers. Arkansas and basically all other national powers have offered him. He will obviously have his choice of where he goes to college so the Hogs getting a visit is huge. As a junior, Webb rushed 148 times for 1,192 yards and 11 touchdowns with four games topping the century mark on the ground. He also added five catches for 33 yards. Jimmy Smith is trying to land this prize.

Carrollton (Texas) Hebron Class of 2023 three-star edge rusher, linebacker Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, is one to watch to possibly gain an offer from the Hogs. He has approximately 16 offers at this time. As a junior, Dean had 68 tackles, 15 for loss, eight sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Another 2023 prospect to watch for gaining an Arkansas offer is Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy Rivals four-star offensive tackle Joe Crocker, 6-7, 310. Franklin is approaching 30 offers and as noted look for the Hogs to jump in the hunt this weekend.

West Palm Beach (Fla.) The King’s Academy Class of 2023 three-star quarterback Will Prichard, 6-2, 195, is visiting. He has around 9-10 offers with Vanderbilt and Auburn from the SEC along with Utah and Arizona among others in other conferences. As a junior, Prichard passed for 1,861 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Last year, Arkansas landed talented running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders from Rockledge (Fla.) High School. This year they are among the favorites for Class of 2023 three-star offensive tackle Bryce Lovett, 6-5, 330. Lovett is visiting this weekend and holds offers from several others in addition to Cody Kennedy and the Razorbacks. Getting a pipeline into that school would be huge for the Hogs.

Saint Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles Academy Class of 2023 wide receiver Michael Parr Jr., 6-0, 170, will be in attendance. As a junior while helping lead his team to a state championship, Parr caught 42 passes for 1,019 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Highland Home (Ala.) Class of 2023 wide receiver KD Shepherd, 6-2, 190, is another planning to visit.

Derby (Kan.) On3 Class of 2023 four-star running back Dylan Edwards, 5-9, 165, is approaching 30 scholarship offers. Will Arkansas join the fight on Saturday? As a junior, Edwards had 209 carries for 2,603 yards and 40 touchdowns. He had 3,214 all-purpose yards. He was named the Gatorade Player of Year in Kansas.

At least four Class of 2024 recruits who already hold an offer from Arkansas will be at Arkansas Saturday. They are Duncanville (Texas) four-star linebacker Collin Simmons, 6-0, 210, St. Louis (Mo.) University High four-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo 6-2, 200, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy safety Landyn Cleveland, 6-0, 190, and McKinney (Texas) safety Makhi Frazier, 5-11, 200.

Simmons was a teammate of Jordan Crook who signed with the Hogs in December and is now enrolled as a true freshman. As a sophomore, Simmons had 68 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. Simmons has 20 offers at this time.

Wingo is the younger brother of Ronnie Wingo, a former running back at Arkansas. Wingo has 20 offers. As a sophomore, Wingo had 32 receptions with 638 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 844 total yards, averaged 19.9 yards per reception and 46.5 yards per kickoff return. Wingo planned to attend one of the Prospect Days in January, but weather forced him to reschedule.

Cleveland is from the same school that produced Jalen Catalon, current safety at Arkansas, As a sophomore, Cleveland had 104 tackles, three for loss, two forced fumbles, two recovered ones, a pair of interceptions and one returned for a touchdown.

Frazier is a talented safety from McKinney. Arkansas is battling several others for his services. Getting this visit should help.

A couple of 2025 prospects have said they will be at Arkansas as well. Van Buren wide receiver-defensive back Jadyn Johnson, 6-0, 155, and Buford (Ga.) linebacker-fullback Mantrez Walker, 6-0, 210, are both someone to watch in coming years.