Arkansas Set to Face Arkansas State Tonight at Baum-Walker Stadium, Dave Van Horn Expects Tough Game

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas will play host to Arkansas State tonight at 6:30 p.m. which will be the first meeting in history for the two in-state schools.

Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn expects a tough game from Arkansas State. Van Horn watched them lose to Ole Miss 15-12 on May 4.

“I watched them play last week,” Van Horn said. “I looked at their numbers. They’re scoring runs. I saw them score eight runs in one inning against Ole Miss last Tuesday. I saw them hit six doubles and four homers against Ole Miss last Tuesday. Ole Miss got [them], it was a high-scoring game. But they looked physical to me. They’ve got some older kids. They’ve got a left-handed hitter that’s hitting everything. He’s hitting .380, .400, right around there.

“It’ll be a battle on Tuesday. It’s tough, especially this time of the year in between conference games.

It’s the first time we’ve ever played them. I’ve never played them, and I don’t think the universities have ever played each other in baseball, so it’ll be kind of an interesting event.”

The Red Wolves (16-24) have also played Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Central Arkansas, Murray State and Little Rock as well giving them several common opponents with the Hogs. Arkansas went 13-2 against those schools losing to OU and once to Ole Miss. Arkansas State went 5-10 against those schools beating OU once in three tries, sweeping Little Rock and splitting with Murray State.

Van Horn talked about he plans to approach tonight’s game.

“Well I think we’re going to approach it like this is going to be a tough game,” Van Horn said. “I already talked about it to the team after the game, that Arkansas State is coming in Tuesday and we better be ready to go. These guys will get after us if not. It’s going to be a good ballgame. You’ll see a lot of pitchers out there for us and them, hopefully, but you never know. You never know how it’s going to go. I mean, we’re not going to do anything on the mound that’s going to hurt us going into Knoxville. So we’ve got to have some guys step it up that didn’t pitch this weekend.”

With true freshman Jaxon Wiggins getting the state, Van Horn talked about what he hopes to get out of him tonight in his first collegiate start.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s going to be up to him and depend on pitch count and how he’s doing,” Van Horn said. “We all know he’s got great stuff, so I mean, it’s Tuesday, are we going to use him on Friday? I don’t know. I would say not, so we’ll just let him go and if it looks good, we’ll let him roll a little bit and then figure out how we’re going to handle him the rest of the weekend next Saturday and Sunday in Knoxville. Yeah, we won’t let it get crazy, obviously.”

(Rest of this report is from the press release from the University of Arkansas Communications)

Tuesday, May 11 – 6:30 p.m. – Arkansas State – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Arkansas State RHP Tyler Jeans (1-2, 6.41 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (3-0, 5.11 ERA)

The Razorbacks and Red Wolves will meet for the first time in history Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas true freshman Jaxon Wiggins will make the first start of his collegiate career against Arkansas State.

The contest between top-ranked Arkansas and Arkansas State will air on SEC Network+ with Brett Dolan (analyst) and Troy Eklund (play-by-play) on the call. Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

The midweek contest can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have the call.

