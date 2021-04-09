Arkansas Set to Face Ole Miss in Key SEC Series With National Ramifications

FAYETTEVILLE — Two of the nation’s best baseball teams will meet in Oxford this weekend when No. 1 Arkansas takes on No. 3 Ole Miss.

The first of three games is slated for 6 p.m. tonight and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (24-4, 7-2) and Ole Miss (23-6, 7-2) are also slated to play at 4 p.m. Saturday and then 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Threatening weather could cause some changes in this schedule.

The Razorbacks have losses to Alabama and Auburn, but won those two series 2-1. They swept Mississippi State. Ole Miss swept Alabama and Auburn, but lost two of three at Florida.

Arkansas has hit 50 home runs this season which ties them for the lead in nation. Cayden Wallace, Christian Franklin and Brady Slavens each have seven home runs while Robert Moore and Matt Goodheart have hit six each.

The remainder of this report is from the University of Arkansas release.

Matchups & History

Friday

Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (1-1, 2.13 ERA) vs. Ole Miss RHP Gunnar Hoglund (3-1, 2.47 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (1-1, 3.25 ERA) vs. Ole Miss LHP Doug Nikhazy (2-1, 2.25 ERA)

Sunday

Arkansas Lael Lockhart (1-1, 3.41 ERA) vs. Ole Miss RHP Derek Diamond (3-3, 4.89 ERA)

The Razorbacks and Rebels clash for the 100th time in history when the two teams take the field on Friday night. Arkansas holds a 51-48 all-time series lead against Ole Miss, including a 24-22 record in Fayetteville. The series is locked at an even 21-21 mark in games played in Oxford.

Recency bias also favors the Hogs. Arkansas took two of three games against Ole Miss when the two ballclubs last met during the 2019 campaign at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Tune In

Friday’s series opener will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network with Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Ben McDonald (analyst) on the call.

Saturday and Sunday’s contests will stream via SEC Network+ with Richard Cross and Matt McLaughlin handling play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively. Catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

All three games can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson will have the call all weekend long.

