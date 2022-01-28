FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hiring Deke Adams to coach the defensive line.

Adams has vast experience coaching in the SEC. He has coached at South Carolina, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. At South Carolina, Adams coached Jadaveon Clowney.

At Arkansas, Adams will replace Jermial Ashley. Adams has vast experience outside the SEC having even coached at Ouachita Baptist from 2002-2005. He was the defensive line coach there and added defensive cooordinator in 2005.

Among his other stops are North Carolina, East Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Miss and others.

Matt Zenitz of @on3sports was first to report the Adams hire.