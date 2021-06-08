Arkansas Set to Host North Carolina State in Super Regional Beginning Friday, Starting Times, TV Set

FAYETTEVILLE — It will be Arkansas and North Carolina State in the Fayetteville Super Regional that begins Friday at 5 p.m.

Arkansas (49-11) and North Carolina State (33-17) will play the best two-of-three series. Game 2 will be Saturday at 2 p.m. and then if the third game is necessary it will be Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Razorbacks got to this point by defeating Nebraska 6-2 on Monday night to win the Fayetteville Regional. That allowed the Hogs to win two of three against Nebraska and continue through the season having not lost a series to anyone. Dave Van Horn is very proud of his team.

“It’s unbelievable, honestly,” Van Horn said. “I told the team they were amazing. You know, they just keep finding a way, they keep fighting and we get to hang out at least another week. We know that we’re going to play North Carolina State and they’re probably one of the most offensive teams in the country and they’re hot. We figured that’s who was going to win that regional. We all projected it.”

Friday’s game will be televised by ESPNU, Saturday’s contest will be on ESPN2 and then if Sunday’s game is necessary it will be on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.