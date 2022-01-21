Arkansas Set to Host Second Prospect Day, This One Minus Snow

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host its second Prospect Day on Saturday, but this time it will be minus the snow that hit the area last week.

The Hogs will host a mixture of Class of 2023 prospects and beyond. Among the recruits is Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 225, from Lakeside. He committed to the Razorbacks on Nov. 7.

Russell came to camp at Arkansas and impressed the coaches. Jimmy Smith and the staff offered him a scholarship. He helped the Rams to a 5-5 record in the fall. They made it to the first round of the playoffs where they fell to Wynne 47-34. Russell rushed 141 times for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 24passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

Gardendale (Ala.) Class of 2023 four-star cornerback Dallas Young, 6-1, 180, committed to the Hogs on Dec. 29. He’s a four-star recruit with On3 Recruiting. Young chose the Hogs over offers from Georgia, Penn State, Florida State and numerous others.

“Can’t wait to be back in Fayetteville this weekend,” Young tweeted on Monday.

Young won’t be the only outstanding recruit from Alabama in Fayetteville this weekend. Others from the Class of 2023 are Florence Mars Hill Bible School three-star offensive lineman Koby Keenum, 6-4, 300; Pike Road four-star offensive lineman Vysen Lang, 6-5 330; and Gardendale four-star defensive end Kelby Collins, 6-5, 250. In addition, Class of 2024 defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 233, will be in attendance. He’s one to watch for gaining a new Arkansas offer.

The most recent commitment to the Hogs came from Class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman Kaleb James, 6-5, 250, from Mansfield (Texas). He will return to Arkansas this weekend after also being here last Saturday. James committed to Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon on his 17th birthday.

Another key Texan slated to be in Fayetteville on Saturday is Pearland Shadow Creek Class of 2024 defensive end-outside linebacker Zion Taylor, 6-2, 228. Taylor holds an offer from Arkansas and double-digit list of others.

In addition, a couple of preferred walk-on offers for 2022 will be in attendance. Ozark offensive lineman Brock Burns, 6-4, 295, and Pulaski Academy quarterback Charlie Fiser, 6-1, 201, Burns was committed to sign with Kansas but then decommitted. Fiser helped lead the Bruins to another state championship. He completed 331 of 550 passes for 4,988 yards, 56 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He rushed 84 times for 309 yards and five touchdowns.