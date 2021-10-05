Arkansas Sets Dates for Fall World Series

FAYETTEVILLE — The dates have been set for the Razorbacks’ annual Fall World Series.
The first game will be Friday at 3 p.m. These scrimmages will conclude the fall season and all the games will be seven innings. The two teams will be Cardinal and White with Dave Van Horn dividing the squad. The dates are Oct. 8-15 at Baum-Walker Stadium.
All the games are open to the public with free parking. The Razorbacks are coming off a 50-13 season that saw them ranked No. 1 much of the year.
2021 Fall World Series Schedule
(Home team is listed second)
Friday, Oct. 8
Game 1 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Game 2 – White vs. Cardinal – Noon
Monday, Oct. 11
Game 3 – Cardinal vs. White – 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Game 4 – White vs. Cardinal – 3 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Game 5 – TBD – TBD
2021 Fall World Series Rosters
Cardinal
Pitchers
#20 Elijah Trest
#22 Jaxon Wiggins
#25 Brady Tygart
#29 Austin Ledbetter
#31 Dylan Carter
#35 Vincent Trapani
#38 Mark Adamiak
#39 Evan Taylor
#46 Tyler Cacciatori
#48 Heston Tole
#55 Gabriel Starks
#57 Nathan Rintz
#59 Issac Bracken (Bullpen Coach)
#88 Zebulon Vermillion
Catchers
#12 Michael Turner
#44 Max Soliz Jr.
Infielders
#2 Jalen Battles (1B Coach)
#5 Kendall Diggs
#8 Jace Bohrofen
#9 Drake Varnado
#11 Reece McWilliams
Outfielders
#17 Brady Slavens
#7 Cayden Wallace
#14 Cameron Leach
#16 Gabe D’Arcy
Manager
Cullen Smith
White
Pitchers
#13 Connor Noland
#27 Nick Moten
#28 Kole Ramage
#32 Zack Morris
#33 Hagen Smith
#34 Nick Griffin (1B Coach)
#36 Peyton Pallette (Bullpen Coach)
#37 Jake Faherty
#40 Corey Spain
#41 Will McEntire
#43 Miller Pleimann
#50 Matthew Magre
#51 Lance Teague
#58 Evan Gray
Catchers
#15 Dylan Leach
#52 Leyton Pinckney
Infielders
#1 Robert Moore
#4 Jude Putz
#10 Peyton Stovall
#18 Chris Lanzilli
Outfielders
#3 Zach Gregory
#19 Landrey Wilkerson
#24 Braydon Webb
#26 Ethan Bates
Manager
Bobby Wernes