Arkansas shaking up starting pitching rotation against South Carolina

For their last few weekend series, Arkansas has had their starting rotation set in stone. But heading into their three-game tile against South Carolina starting on Thursday, the Diamond Hogs are changing things up.

Caleb Bolden will get the call to start game on, instead of the usual Patrick Wicklander. Arkansas threw a lot of pitchers in a hard-fought battle against Texas A&M this past weekend, and starters like Wicklander and Lael Lockhart aren’t ready to go back out on such short rest.

But Razorbacks head coach Dave Van Horn is confident that Bolden can perform.

“We just felt like we needed to start a right-hander and that’s what we have against their team,” said Van Horn. “(Bolden’s) thrown really well and if he can get us off to a good start, that would be big.”

Bolden’s last start came against University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he went five innings, allowing seven hits, striking out nine batters and allowing one earned-run.

However, Dave Van Horn still has some holes to fill in the rotation. He said Peyton Pallette will get the call in game two, but the who will start the series finale is still ‘to be announced.’

Van Horn hinted Zebulon Vermillion could take the mound, but there are a lot of scenarios depending on how the first two games play out. One thing is for sure, every pitcher needs to be ready against the Gamecocks.

“You got to have a team and not just a few guys that can help you out. We got to have guys that maybe haven’t been a big part of it yet, whether it’s because of injury or they haven’t been pitching well… it’s time for them to help us out,” Van Horn said.

According to Van Horn, Arkansas should be travelling with 15 pitchers to Columbia, South Carolina/ Some unsung heroes may emerge this series.