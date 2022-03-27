Following a series-opening win late Saturday night, No. 8 Arkansas (21-6, 3-2 SEC) fell to No. 22 LSU (22-11, 3-2 SEC), 7-4, in a back-and-forth battle in game two at Bogle Park Sunday afternoon.

Both Kacie Hoffman and Audrie LaValley tied their career-highs in hits after punching two each. The duo accounted for three of Arkansas’ four RBI. Taylor Ellsworth accumulated a dominant afternoon at the dish with a home run and double to complement two runs and an RBI. Hannah McEwen also recorded a hit.

Junior Chenise Delce (5-1) got the start and tossed 5.2 innings while giving up four runs on seven hits and dealing five strikeouts. Senior Mary Haff (9-3) threw the game’s final 1.1 innings.

How It Happened

The Razorbacks jumped on the board early in the bottom of the first thanks to Hoffman’s two-out, two-RBI double to right center. LSU remained scoreless until it pulled within one in the fourth.

Ellsworth’s solo homer in the fifth pushed the Arkansas lead back to 3-1 before the Tigers coughed up a 4-3 lead on a three-run home run in the sixth. Audrie LaValley fired back with an RBI single to right to tie it up at four, but LSU strung together three runs in the top of the seventh to best the Hogs.

Hog Highlights

Kacie Hoffman tied her career-high in hits with two

Audrie LaValley tied her career-high in hits with two

The Hogs have notched at least one home run in each of their last 13 games

Hannah McEwen is four runs away from becoming the program’s all-time runs leader

Up Next

The series finale between Arkansas and LSU is set for 6 p.m. Monday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.