Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Ready for March Induction Banquet

LITTLE ROCK, AR – The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame (ASHOF) is proud to induct 8 outstanding individuals to the ASHOF at its annual Induction Banquet to be held on Friday, March 13th 2020, at the Statehouse Convention Center, Wally Allen Ballroom in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The festivities off with a “Night of the Stars” VIP Reception at the ASHOF Museum on Thursday, March 12th 2019. Then the following night they will hold the Induction Banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center, Wally Allen Ballroom.