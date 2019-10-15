Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll for Oct. 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bryant (24)6-02401
2. Greenwood6-01982
3. Bentonville6-01883
4. North Little Rock4-21684
5. LR Christian6-01165
6. Harrison6-0925
7. Conway4-2767
8. Pulaski Academy4-2508
9. Searcy6-0499
10. Lake Hamilton6-03710

Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 26, Bentonville West 18, Springdale Har-Ber 14, Joe T. Robinson 13, Shiloh Christian 10, Arkadelphia 8, LR Central 8, LR Catholic 3, Nashville 3, Rison 2, Fordyce 1.

Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greenwood (24)6-01201
2. Searcy6-0792
3. Lake Hamilton6-0663
4. Jonesboro5-1634
5. Benton3-3305

Others receiving votes: Sheridan 1, El Dorado 1.

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. LR Christian (12)6-01081
2. Harrison (12)6-01031
3. Pulaski Academy4-2753
4. Valley View6-046NR
5. Maumelle5-19NR
(tie) Hot Springs4-29NR

Others receiving votes: Wynne 5, Morrilton 1, Watson Chapel 1, Hot Springs Lakeside 1, Greenbrier 1, Farmington 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Arkadelphia (11)5-1952
2. Shiloh Christian (11)6-0883
(tie) Joe T. Robinson (2)5-1884
4. Nashville5-1491
5. Ozark5-123NR

Others receiving votes: Warren 13, Bauxite 3, Riverview 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Rison (18)5-11081
2. Osceola (6)5-1812
3. Camden Harmony Grove5-1673
4. Harding Academy6-0474
5. Prescott4-2275

Others receiving votes: Newport 13, Booneville 12, Atkins 2, McGehee 2, Harrisburg 1, Clinton 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Fordyce (16)6-01102
2. Junction City (7)5-11013
3. Foreman6-0614
4. Gurdon4-2255
5. Hazen4-1211
(tie) Des Arc4-221NR

Others receiving votes: Earle 8, McCrory 6, Parkers Chapel 3, Magnet Cove 2, Salem 1, Magazine 1.

