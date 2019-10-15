Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll for Oct. 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bryant (24)
|6-0
|240
|1
|2. Greenwood
|6-0
|198
|2
|3. Bentonville
|6-0
|188
|3
|4. North Little Rock
|4-2
|168
|4
|5. LR Christian
|6-0
|116
|5
|6. Harrison
|6-0
|92
|5
|7. Conway
|4-2
|76
|7
|8. Pulaski Academy
|4-2
|50
|8
|9. Searcy
|6-0
|49
|9
|10. Lake Hamilton
|6-0
|37
|10
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 26, Bentonville West 18, Springdale Har-Ber 14, Joe T. Robinson 13, Shiloh Christian 10, Arkadelphia 8, LR Central 8, LR Catholic 3, Nashville 3, Rison 2, Fordyce 1.
|Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greenwood (24)
|6-0
|120
|1
|2. Searcy
|6-0
|79
|2
|3. Lake Hamilton
|6-0
|66
|3
|4. Jonesboro
|5-1
|63
|4
|5. Benton
|3-3
|30
|5
Others receiving votes: Sheridan 1, El Dorado 1.
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LR Christian (12)
|6-0
|108
|1
|2. Harrison (12)
|6-0
|103
|1
|3. Pulaski Academy
|4-2
|75
|3
|4. Valley View
|6-0
|46
|NR
|5. Maumelle
|5-1
|9
|NR
|(tie) Hot Springs
|4-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wynne 5, Morrilton 1, Watson Chapel 1, Hot Springs Lakeside 1, Greenbrier 1, Farmington 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Arkadelphia (11)
|5-1
|95
|2
|2. Shiloh Christian (11)
|6-0
|88
|3
|(tie) Joe T. Robinson (2)
|5-1
|88
|4
|4. Nashville
|5-1
|49
|1
|5. Ozark
|5-1
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Warren 13, Bauxite 3, Riverview 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rison (18)
|5-1
|108
|1
|2. Osceola (6)
|5-1
|81
|2
|3. Camden Harmony Grove
|5-1
|67
|3
|4. Harding Academy
|6-0
|47
|4
|5. Prescott
|4-2
|27
|5
Others receiving votes: Newport 13, Booneville 12, Atkins 2, McGehee 2, Harrisburg 1, Clinton 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fordyce (16)
|6-0
|110
|2
|2. Junction City (7)
|5-1
|101
|3
|3. Foreman
|6-0
|61
|4
|4. Gurdon
|4-2
|25
|5
|5. Hazen
|4-1
|21
|1
|(tie) Des Arc
|4-2
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Earle 8, McCrory 6, Parkers Chapel 3, Magnet Cove 2, Salem 1, Magazine 1.