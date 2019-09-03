Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending August 31. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week:
|OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (11) 1-0 218 2
1. North Little Rock (11) 1-0 218 1
3. Fayetteville 1-0 163 3
4. Greenwood 0-0 130 4
5. Bentonville 1-0 125 5
6. Conway 1-0 115 5
7. Pulaski Academy 1-0 92 7
8. Harrison 1-0 46 10
9. FS Northside 1-0 25 NR
10. LR Christian 1-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Benton 20, Arkadelphia 13, Bentonville West 9, Jonesboro 7, West Memphis 7, LR Central 5, LR McClellan 5, Marion 4, Warren 4, Morrilton 2, Springdale Har-Ber 2.
|CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (21) 0-0 108 1
2. Benton 0-1 57 2
3. Jonesboro 1-0 50 5
4. Marion 1-0 39 NR
5. El Dorado 0-1 29 4
Others receiving votes: West Memphis (1) 23, Searcy 14, Russellville 8, Pine Bluff 3s.
|CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (16) 1-0 101 1
2. Harrison (5) 1-0 86 2
3. LR Christian (1) 1-0 66 3
4. LR McClellan 1-0 31 5
5. Morrilton 0-1 19 4
Others receiving votes: Texarkana 15, Greenbrier 5, Wynne 4, LR Parkview 2, Nettleton 1.
|CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Arkadelphia (15) 1-0 98 1
2. Nashville (2) 1-0 69 2
3. Warren (1) 1-0 56 3
4. Joe T. Robinson (3) 1-0 52 4
5. Shiloh Christian (1) 1-0 34 5
Others receiving votes: Ozark 8, Rivercrest 3, Dumas 4, Malvern 2.
|CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Rison (15) 1-0 100 5
2. Camden Harmony Grove (6) 1-0 85 4
3. Prescott 0-1 55 1
4. Smackover 1-0 31 NR
5. Booneville 0-1 23 2
Others receiving votes: Osceola (1) 10, Newport 9, McGehee 9, Glen Rose 2, Harding Academy 2, Lamar 2, Clinton 1, Melbourne 1.
|CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Hazen (12) 1-0 89 2
2. Junction City (6) 0-1 79 1
3. Gurdon (3) 0-0 66 3
4. Foreman (1) 0-0 39 5
5. Fordyce 0-0 33 4
|Others receiving votes: None.