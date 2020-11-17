Arkansas State football adds game against UIW, reschedules ULM contest

JONESBORO, Ark.- The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday a game against the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) has been added to the football team’s 2020 schedule and the contest against the University of Louisiana-Monroe (ULM) has been rescheduled for December 5.

According to a news release sent by Arkansas State University Tuesday, the addition of the UIW game gives A-State two December games at Centennial Bank Stadium and three consecutive home contests to end the regular season.

The Red Wolves are scheduled to host South Alabama on November 28, ULM on December 5 and UIW on December 12.

ASU officials say the UIW game replaces Arkansas State’s contest against Tulsa, which was postponed earlier this year and was unable to be rescheduled this season.

The Red Wolves’ game against the ULM Warhawks was previously scheduled for December 12, but was moved up a week to accommodate Sun Belt Conference scheduling, according to A-State officials.

Arkansas State will play UIW, a member of the Southland Conference, for the first time in the school’s history.

According to the news release, the game is the UIW Cardinals’ only game this fall, but they have a six-game spring schedule that is slated to begin on February 20 against Sam Houston State.

The Red Wolves will travel to San Marcos to play Texas State on Saturday, November 21, which is the final road game of the regular season.

LATEST POSTS: