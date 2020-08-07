Arkansas State football adds home game versus UCA to 2020 Schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the UCA Bears will take the field against each other for the first time since 2016 after A-State added UCA as a home game to the 2020 football season.

The Red Wolves’ game against UCA will replace one of the two games against Michigan and Howard that were previously on their 2020 schedule. While there is still potential for A-State to add an additional opponent, the UCA contest on Sept. 19 gives A-State 11 games on its regular-season schedule.

UCA finished last season ranked 11th in the nation in the FCS and is this year’s preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference according to the league’s preseason poll. The reigning Southland Conference champions completed last year with a 9-4 overall record and 7-2 conference mark.

The 2019 season saw A-State make its ninth consecutive bowl-game appearance, capping off an 8-5 campaign by defeating Florida International in the Camellia Bowl. The Red Wolves’ bowl streak is the 14th longest in the nation.

A-State has piled up 75 victories over the last nine years to tie the 24th most in the nation over that span. The Red Wolves have also strung together 15 consecutive years with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium dating back to 2005. The program is 68-17 (.800 winning percentage) at the stadium since the 2005 campaign and has won 43 of its last 53 home outings.