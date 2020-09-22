Arkansas State hosts Tulsa Saturday

JONESBORO, Ark.- The Arkansas State Red Wolves football team is set to resume its 2020 schedule Saturday when it hosts Tulsa in its first home game of the season.

According to a news release from Arkansas State University, Arkansas State received votes in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls. According to officials, this is the first time the Red Wolves have received votes in both the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches polls since the end of the 2012 season.

Arkansas State officials say the Red Wolves’ Homecoming contest is set to appear on ESPN2, and every A-State football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the northeast Arkansas area or on the official A-State Athletics website.

The Red Wolves were originally hosting the University of Central Arkansas Bears in its home opener on September 19, but the game was postponed and rescheduled for October 10.

Arkansas State most recently won against Kansas State 35-31, its first win over a Power 5 conference opponent since 2008.

Tulsa lost to Oklahoma State this past Saturday with a score of 16-7.

To take a look at the game notes, click here.

LATEST POSTS: