Arkansas State/Howard football game canceled due to coronavirus concerns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)- Two Arkansas State football games have reportedly been canceled.
HBCU Sports & HBCU Gameday reported that the MEAC would cancel fall sports.
According to our content partner KAIT Region 8 News, that creates a ripple effect all over college football, including Arkansas State.
The Red Wolves were scheduled to host Howard on September 12th in the home opener.
The Arkansas State/ Michigan game for September 19 was also canceled.
To read more from KAIT, click here.
