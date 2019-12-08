1  of  2
Arkansas State selected to play in Camellia Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State football will play in a bowl game for the 9th straight season.

The 7-5 Red Wolves were selected Sunday to the Camellia Bowl. They’ll face on Florida International University Panthers. For Blake Anderson, it’s 6 bowls in 6 seasons as A-State head coach.

To put Arkansas State’s 9th straight bowl appearance into perspective, Boise State is the only other Group of 5 team in the nation with a longer streak. The Red Wolves run is longer than 51 Power 5 teams including USC, Auburn, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Arkansas State is 14th in the country with most Consecutive bowl appearances at 9 straight.

