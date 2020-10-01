Arkansas Still Putting Finishing Touches on Class of 2021, Sam Pittman Talks Remaining Needs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 19 commitments for the Class of 2021, but they are still working on continuing to finish strong.

The class includes two quarterbacks, a pair running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, trio of offensive linemen, one defensive lineman, two linebackers, a kicker, one athlete and three defensive backs.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked Thursday about remaining priorities and if the Hogs will save some scholarships for grad transfers?

“I think you’re gonna save some scholarships for grad transfers as well as the one-transfer rule if that passes,” Pittman said. “So I think you’re gonna need to have a couple in your pocket. We are certainly looking for defensive linemen. We would have a spot obviously for a safety. But most of our concerns in recruiting right now are on the defensive side of the ball. Obviously we could take another offensive lineman.”

In Pittman’s first class at Arkansas he signed five grad transfers and a junior college player. He also added a transfer punter from Michigan. All seven of those players are making an impact with this year’s squad.

Class of 2021

Landon Rogers, QB, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview

Lucas Coley, QB, 6-1, 203, San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian

Javion Hunt, RB, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert

AJ Green, RB, 5-11, 190, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Bryce Stephens, WR, 6-0, 165, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Ketron Jackson, WR, 6-2, 185, Royse City (Texas)

Jaedon Wilson, WR, 6-3, 172, DeSoto (Texas)

Erin Outley, TE, 6-4, 247, Little Rock Parkview

Terry Wells, OL, 6-5 306, Wynne

Devon Manuel, OL, 6-8, 300, Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene

Cole Carson, OL, 6-6, 285, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Solomon Wright, DL, 6-1, 275, Vian (Okla.)

Christopher Paul, LB, 6-1, 245, Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Marco Avant, LB, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro

Keuan Parker, CB, 5-11, 173, Tulsa (Okla.) Washington

Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, S-LB, 6-1, 195, Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep

Chase Lowery, CB, 6-0, 180, Frisco (Texas)

Raheim Sanders, ATH, 6-2, 210, Rockledge (Fla.)

Cameron Little, K, 6-2, 170, Moore (Okla.) Southmoore