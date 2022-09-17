FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are 3-0 after taking down Missouri State 38-27 on Saturday night.

It was also Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino’s first time back in Razorback Stadium since he was fired in 2012.

The Bears and Hogs switch possessions in the first quarter, and Arkansas’ defense racks up some sacks early on.

However, Missouri State gets some momentum with 7:17 left in the first quarter when KJ Jefferson fumbles the ball and the Bears recover at their 36-yard line.

After that, the Bears cap off a 64-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown from Jacardia Wright. Missouri State gets on the board first 7-0 with 2:47 left to go in the first quarter.

On the Hogs’ next possession, they try and hit back. KJ Jefferson finds Ketron Jackson for a 64-yard reception to get Arkansas 1-yard out.

Even though the Razorbacks were set up to score, another fumble hurts the Hogs. This time it’s Rocket Sanders who gets the ball knocked out of his hands and the Bears recover it for a touchback.

The Bears dominated the time of possession in the first quarter, 11:20 compared to the Razorbacks’ 3:40.

In the second quarter, Missouri State trying to get in scoring position again and they make their way down to Arkansas’ 14-yard line.

The Hogs’ defense gets a big stop on third down and forces them to kick a field goal, which is good and puts Missouri State up 10-0 on the Razorbacks.

Missouri State keeps on hitting in this one, and the Razorbacks can’t handle it. Jason Shelley scrambles and finds the endzone for another Bears touchdown.

After that, Missouri State leads 17-0 over the Razorbacks with 10:36 left to go in the first quarter.

The Razorback’s offense shows some life after that score and a 72-yard drive is capped off with Rocket Sanders punching it in from three yards out.

Thanks to Sanders the Razorbacks get on the scoreboard, still trailing 17-7 to the Bears with 8:25 left to go before halftime.

Fast forward to 1:20 left in the second quarter, the Hogs strike again. This time through the air, KJ Jefferson connects with Matt Landers for 47 yards and then Jadon Haselwood for a 38-yard touchdown.

Arkansas cuts down on Missouri State’s lead with that score, trailing 17-14 heading into the locker room.

To kick off the third quarter, the Hogs have the ball, but KJ Jefferson throws a pick and the Bears get the ball on the Arkansas’ 49-yard line.

After a few penalties push Missouri State back, the Hogs’ defense gets a big stop on third down and forces them to punt.

A 13-play, 84-yard drive by Arkansas is capped with a Cam Little field goal to tie the game up at 17 with 5:36 to go in the third quarter.

Missouri State gets the lead back on their next possession. On fourth and 1, Jason Shelley throws a 47-yard touchdown pass to Ty Scott to put the Bears up 24-17.

The Bears keep adding to that score as they get a 31-yard field goal with 12:04 left to go in the game to put them up 27-17 over the Hogs.

Just when the Hogs needed it, Rocket Sanders delivers as he takes it to the house for a 73-yard touchdown to put Arkansas three points behind Missouri State, 27-24.

The Hogs defense steps up right after that score as well, Bears quarterback Jason Shelley gets sacked for loss twice by Jordan Domineck and Drew Sanders.

Then, on the punt, Bryce Stephens returns it 82-yards for another Arkansas touchdown. That punt return gives the Hogs the lead 31-27 with 9:16 left to go in the game.

The Hogs extend that lead some more after a 43-yard Rocket Sanders run puts Arkansas in the red zone and it’s KJ Jefferson who punches it in from one-yard out for the score.

Arkansas goes up 38-27 over Missouri State with 1:39 left to go in the game.