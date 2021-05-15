Arkansas sweeps team titles at SEC Championships, win Triple Crowns

(This story will continue to be updated)

The Arkansas men’s and women’s track and field teams continue their dominance as they swept the conference titles at the SEC Championships Saturday night at Texas A&M.

Both programs have also taken the Triple Crown this season, which comprises of winning the outdoor track and field, indoor track and field and cross country SEC championships.

It's official, another SEC TRIPLE CROWN for the Razorbacks!



First one since 2015-16



16th SEC Triple Crown in program history with 20th SEC Outdoor Championship



Call the Hogs! pic.twitter.com/VqviY2qFRN — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 16, 2021

For the men, it marks their 16th Triple Crown in program history and the seventh for the women’s program.

SEC TRIPLE CROWN!!!



7th SEC Triple Crown for the Razorback women



20th SEC title in the past 21 contested (cross country, indoor, outdoor)



Call the Hogs! pic.twitter.com/sr4tIka9hv — Arkansas Track & Field (@RazorbackTF) May 16, 2021

The Arkansas men’s team finished in first with 132 points, cruising past runner-up Alabama (109). The Razorback women completed the SEC Championships with 127 points. LSU finished second with 120.5 points.