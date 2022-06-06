LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Congratulations to Arkansas’s own Ben Prousnitzer, who is coming home with a bronze medal in the 500-meter freestyle.

Back in February, Ben showed how he was training for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, which are now underway.

After finding success in the pool, Ben followed in the footsteps of other famous victorious athletes.

“I just won third place in the 500-meter freestyle and I’m going to Disney World!” he exclaimed in a video from the park.

Ben is one of nearly 150 athletes, partners and coaches who make up Team Arkansas. Everyone at FOX 16 News wishes them all the best of luck at the games, which wrap up next Sunday.