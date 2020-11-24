Arkansas Target Jayden Johnson Withdraws His Commitment to South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE — Cedartown (Ga.) High School Class of 2021 three-star safety Jayden Johnson has reopened his recruiting.

Johnson, 6-2, 194, committed to South Carolina on June 15, but then opted to decommit on Tuesday with the recent firing of Will Muschamp as head coach of the Gamecocks.

please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/fPchXFuo4f — Jayden Johnson (@jj4x_) November 24, 2020

Johnson holds 20 offers including one from the Razorbacks on April 23. He’s being recruited to Arkansas by Barry Odom.

Johnson has helped his team to a 6-2 record this season. They will take on Arabia Mountain (Ga.) on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. He plays on both sides of the ball for his team. He has 17 tackles, including 11 solo, one sack, a quarterback hurry, three interceptions and one pass breakup. He has returned a kickoff 26 yards. On offense, Johnson has carried 48 times for 347 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has caught 17 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.

He had the Hogs in his Top 10 he released on May 6.