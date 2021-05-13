Arkansas, Tennessee Meet In Knoxville With Both Trying Stay Atop Their Divisions

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 1 Arkansas and Tennessee will battle in a three-game series this weekend in Knoxville.

Arkansas (37-9, 17-7) is at the top of the SEC West while Tennessee (38-11, 17-7) holds a half game lead over Vanderbilt in the East. Dave Van Horn knows the Vols are a very talented team.

“Well they have an older team,” Van Horn said. “Very athletic. They like to steal bags. They’ll put some pressure on you if they can, but they’ve started hitting the ball out of the park the last few weeks and that’s been a big part of their offense, the home run. Probably for the last maybe four or five weeks they’ve hit the ball out of the park a lot.

“Their pitchers throw a lot of strikes, they don’t put you on, they compete hard. They’ve been really good at home. They’ve been good everywhere, obviously, so they’re well-coached, they’re hard-nosed, they’re on a mission. It looks like a fun bunch to be around.”

Tennessee is coached by former Van Horn assistant Tony Vitello.

“Usually during the season you don’t talk to the other coaches too much,” Van Horn said. “I talk to them a little bit before and once or twice during the season and maybe on a birthday you send a text or something like that. But yeah, I talk to Tony a few times. I follow their program and they follow ours and I’m excited for them and what they’ve done. We want to win but I’m happy for those guys that they are having success.”

Vitello was known as a very good recruiter when he was at Arkansas.

“I think (Casey) Opitz is a guy that Tony started recruiting and I kind of finished up,” Van Horn said. “We had to bump his offer a little bit. I told Tony we’re going to have to give him more or he’s going to go somewhere else. Definitely when Tony was here he did a great job recruiting ’18 and ‘`19 that’s part of being an assistant coach being a recruiter and that’s one reason you get a job like that at Tennessee.”

The rest of this report is from the Arkansas Communications Office release.

Schedule

Friday, May 14 – 5:30 p.m. CT – at Tennessee – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Saturday, May 15 – 11 a.m. CT – at Tennessee – SEC Network – Listen – Live Stats

Sunday, May 16 – Noon CT – at Tennessee – SEC Network+ – Listen – Live Stats

Matchups & History

Friday

Arkansas LHP Patrick Wicklander (4-1, 1.69 ERA) vs. Tennessee RHP Chad Dallas (8-1, 3.86 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (1-2, 4.01 ERA) vs. Tennessee LHP Will Heflin (2-2, 4.17 ERA)

Sunday

Arkansas TBA vs. Tennessee RHP Blade Tidwell (6-2, 3.71 ERA)

Tune In

Saturday’s contest between top-ranked Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network with Clay Matvick (play-by-play) and Chris Burke (analyst) on the call. Friday’s series opener and Sunday’s finale, meanwhile, will both air on SEC Network+ with Bob Kesling and Rusty Ensor handling play-by-play and analyst duties, respectively.

Fans can catch all the action through the ESPN app on smartphones, computers and tablets or via Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

All three games this weekend can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Phil Elson will have the call from Knoxville.

Radio Affiliates

Conway – KASR-FM 92.7

El Dorado – KELD-AM 107.1 (FM Translator)

Fayetteville – KQSM-FM 92.1

Forrest City – KXJK-AM 950

Forrest City – KXJK-FM 106.5

Fort Smith – KERX-FM 95.3

Little Rock – KABZ-FM 103.7

Marshall – KBCN-FM 104.3

Mena – KTTG-FM 96.3

Rogers – KURM-AM 790

Rogers – KURM-FM 100.3

Stuttgart – KWAK-FM 105.5

Texarkana, TX – KKTK-AM 1400

Hogs Steady at No. 1

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Arkansas remained the unanimous No. 1 team in college baseball for Week 13 of the season, leading all six major polls released Monday. Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today each kept the Razorbacks atop their respective rankings for the fifth straight week.

It is the seventh time this season that Arkansas is the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation as well as the 11th consecutive week that the Hogs maintain the top spot in at least one of the six polls.