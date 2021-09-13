Arkansas, Texas A&M Kickoff, Network Set

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and it will be televised on CBS from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Arkansas currently sits at No. 20 in the AP Poll, while the Aggies are ranked No. 7.

Arkansas is 2-0 on the season having defeated Rice 38-17 and Texas 40-21. Texas A&M has defeated Kent State 41-10 and Colorado 10-7. Arkansas will host Georgia Southern on Saturday while the Aggies are at home against New Mexico.

The Razorbacks lead the all-time series 41-33-3, but Texas A&M has won nine straight games. The last Arkansas win in the series came in 2011 under Bobby Petrino.

