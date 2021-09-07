Arkansas, Texas Since Razorbacks Left the Southwest Conference

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Texas battled in the Southwest Conference until the Razorbacks started playing an SEC schedule in 1992.

The Longhorns dominated the series 56-22 during the Southwest Conference, but many of the games were very close. Probably no bigger game than Dec. 6, 1969, when Texas came to Fayetteville ranked No. 1 in the nation to take on No. 2 Arkansas. The Longhorns rallied late to take a 15-14 victory with President Richard Nixon in attendance.

Arkansas has had more success against Texas since joining the SEC. The two teams have met five times and the Hogs have won three of them.

Arkansas and Texas will meet Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium with the game televised on ESPN.

Here’s a look at each Arkansas-Texas game since the Razorbacks joined the SEC.

Jan. 1, 2000, Cotton Bowl, Arkansas 27 – Texas 6

Arkansas’ quarterback Clint Stoerner hit wide receiver Anthony Lucas with a big pass from his own end zone. Cedric Cobbs was the game’s Offensive MVP and DJ Cooper was the defensive MVP. The Razorbacks held Texas to negative yards rushing and sacked the quarterback eight times.

Sept. 13, 2002, Arkansas 38 – Texas 28 in Austin

Texas scored on its first possession and it appeared they were headed for a big win. But Matt Jones and Cobbs along with Arkansas’ defense had other ideas. The Hogs took a big win in Austin in front of large disappointed Longhorn crowd.

Sept. 11, 2004, Texas 22 – Arkansas 20 in Fayetteville

The game was very close and it appeared Arkansas might be driving for the winning field goal when a fumble gave the ball to Texas allowing them to escape with the win.

Sept. 27, 2008, Texas 52 – Arkansas 10 in Austin

Texas got Bobby Petrino in his first year at Arkansas and took advantage of it. Petrino never got a chance for revenge once he got his program built to where it was among the elite in the SEC.

Dec. 29, 2014, Texas Bowl, Arkansas 31 – Texas 7

A win that was “borderline erotic” for Bret Bielema allowed Arkansas fans to leave Houston very pleased. Brandon Allen threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the easy win for the Hogs.