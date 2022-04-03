By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas senior guard and 2021-22 Associated Press third team All American JD Notae announced via Instagram on Sunday that he will forgo his final season of eligibility in ’22-23 to sign with an agent and enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

“I have decided to sign with an agent and enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft,” Notae declared in his Instagram farewell message that was three paragraphs long.

Notae (6-2 guard, native of Covington, Ga.) — All SEC first team in ’21-22 and the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in ’20-21 — is projected by NBADraft.net as the 47th overall pick (mid-second round) in its most recent mock draft, while NBAScoutingLive.com recently proclaimed Notae’s projected draft range is “2nd round to undrafted.”

Notae was the SEC’s second leading scorer in ’21-22 at 18.3 points per game and the league leader in steals at 2.3 per contest while contributing 4.6 rebounds (ranked second among SEC guards who stood 6-foot-2 and under) and 3.7 assists (tops on the team and ranked 12th in the SEC). He shot 39.6% from the field, including 29.7% from 3, and 77.4% from the free throw line.

Late in the season he became the 45th player in the school’s history to reach the career 1,000-point scoring mark as a Hog, and he finished one point shy of reaching 2,000 career points in two years at Arkansas and two years at Jacksonville combined.

As the team’s leading scorer, primary ball-handler and facilitator, and playmaker defensively via steals, Notae led Arkansas to a final record of 28-9 in ’21-22, including 13-5 for fourth place in the SEC before the team made a run to its second consecutive NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in late March.

In’ 20-21, Notae was a double-figure scorer off the bench and helped the team to a final 25-7 record, including 13-4 for second place in the SEC before the team made a run to the NCAAT Elite Eight.

Notae played his first two seasons at mid-major Jacksonville before transferring to Arkansas three years ago. Had he returned to Arkansas, he would have gained an extra year of eligibility due to the NCAA’s covid-19 exception granted to all D1 players.