FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected the betting odds for win-loss totals of some football teams including Arkansas.

The Razorbacks fresh off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. They were picked by the SEC Media to finish third in the SEC West last month at Media Days.

So there’s plenty of optimism brewing in Fayetteville. This reporter picked the Razorbacks to finish 9-3 in the regular season.

However Bleacher Report’s Adam Kramer isn’t as optimistic and has a good point about the schedule being the reason for his pessimism despite respect for the job Sam Pittman and quarterback KJ Jefferson have done. As far as 7.5 wins, Kramer would advise against the over bet and gave a very respectful reasoning for his pick.

“To be clear, I love Sam Pittman. He’s done a fabulous job since arriving at Arkansas despite playing a brutal schedule each year.

Oh, and I really like quarterback KJ Jefferson as well. He looked brilliant in spurts last season, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t improve in 2022.

But that schedule. It’s still a monster.

Arkansas opens with Cincinnati. It’s a difficult matchup, although the Razorbacks should win. From there, however, the Hogs play Texas A&M at a neutral site and road games at Mississippi State, BYU and Auburn. Arkansas also plays Alabama, an improved South Carolina team, LSU and Ole Miss at home.

Pittman’s team might actually be better in 2022, but the final results simply won’t show it.”

In another Razorback-related pick he predicted to take the under on BYU winning 8.5 games. Arkansas travels to Provo, Utah, to take on BYU on Oct. 15. They were 10-3 and return 20 starters from last season.

“In terms of unique and challenging schedules, very few have it tougher than BYU.

Games at home against Baylor and Arkansas, on the road against Oregon and at a neutral setting against Notre Dame headline a slate that is deep and difficult. Unlike most Power Five teams that lean into a schedule slowly, BYU jumps right in.”

Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Cincinnati with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN from Reynolds Razorback Stadium.