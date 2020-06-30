Arkansas Travelers React to Minor League Baseball Cancelling Season

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s official: There will be no 2020 Arkansas Travelers baseball season.

Minor League Baseball has announced that it is canceling the season due to the coronavirus pandemic causing health and logistics issues of players traveling to games. This marks the first time since 1962 that the Travs will not hit the field for a season.

Nick Walters visited with Travs GM Paul Allen and Assistant GM Rusty Meeks right after the news broke at 4PM Tuesday. Hear the organization’s reaction to the disappointing news that has almost seemed inevitable for weeks. Plus, figure out how the Travs are already gearing up for 2021.