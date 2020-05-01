Arkansas Travelers Thank COVID Volunteers In-Person, Help Hungry with Shirt Sales

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Travelers, a Minor League Baseball team, were set to open their season on April 9, 2020.

Weeks later, that same date is on shirts which are on sale by the Travs to help those without meals due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the team is taking more steps to thank volunteer workers supplying food to the hungry.

FOX16’s Nick Walters visits with the Travs general manager and others at Clinton Presidential Library in Little Rock as team mascots hand out popcorn to volunteers and sell their donation shirts on-site.

You can buy the Travs’ Opening Day spoof shirts here and donate two meals to Little Rock families in need of meals.