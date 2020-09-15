Arkansas Trying to Land Class of 2022 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Jake Sexton

FAYETTEVILLE — Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek Class of 2022 four-star offensive tackle Jacob “Jake” Sexton is going to be able to choose from a long list of offers when it comes time to make a decision.

Sexton, 6-6, 295, is one of the top juniors in Oklahoma this year. He currently holds 20 offers with the University of Arkansas offering him on March 11. At the time that was his first SEC offer. On Monday night, Sexton talked about how his junior season is going to this point.

“I think it’s going pretty well,” Sexton said. “It has been an interesting offseason. We weren’t sure if we were gonna have a season. Hopefully we get to play a normal season.”

Deer Creek is off to a 1-1 start with a win over Moore Southmoore and future Razorback kicker Cameron Little then a loss last week to Yukon. They host Edmond North on Friday night at 7 p.m. Sexton thinks the Hogs are getting a very good kicker.

“I have talked to him a few events,” Sexton said. “He’s actually good friends with our kicker Logan Ward. They hang out a lot. He absolutely has a very strong leg.”

Sexton currently holds offers to Michigan State, Stanford, Northwestern, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Alabama, TCU, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State and Kansas. He talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“I would say run blocking,” Sexton said. “I’m good at pass blocking, but I just think run blocking is a lot more fun. I watch a lot of film too.”

Sexton likes Sam Pittman and Brad Davis at Arkansas. Pittman was obviously a former offensive line coach generally considered among the best in the nation. Davis is his offensive coach with the Razorbacks.

“I think they’re great guys,” Sexton said. “I haven’t talked to them a whole lot, but they seem like really good guys.”

Sexton hopes to get to take a visit to Arkansas when all the NCAA recruiting restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted. He has been on unofficial visits to such schools as Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Kansas and Georgia Tech. He attended both the Texas Tech and Houston games at Oklahoma last season. Sexton doesn’t list a favorite school right now.

“I wouldn’t say any favorite right now,” Sexton said.

He added that he’s impressed with Arkansas already securing six commitments in Oklahoma in the Class of 2021.