Arkansas vs. LSU Rivalry Bobblehead Unveiled

MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead commemorating the Arkansas vs. LSU Rivalry. The bobblehead features University of Arkansas mascot “Big Red” and Louisiana State University mascot “Mike the Tiger” squaring off as rivals ready for battle. The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Arkansas, LSU, and NCAA merchandise.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 1,000 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $60 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. This is the first bobblehead to commemorate the Arkansas vs. LSU rivalry and comes ahead of the team’s football rivalry game this Saturday, November 21 at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas-LSU football rivalry, which started in 1901, has been known as the “Battle for the Golden Boot” since 1996 with the winner receiving the 175-pound, 24-karat gold trophy. When Arkansas joined the Southeastern Conference in 1992, the rivalry became an annual game between the SEC Western Division rivals. LSU has won the last four meetings and leads the all-time series, 41-22-2, including 15-8 in the trophy series. The rivalry extends to many other sports with the border rivals facing off twice a year in most sports.

“We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating the rivalry between Arkansas and LSU,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The rivalry bobbleheads that we’ve released have been extremely popular and we think Arkansas and LSU fans will really enjoy this one.”

