Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Women’s Game Postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 25 Arkansas’ four games at the Maverick Classic from Monday, Feb.22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23 have been canceled and will not be made up. The Razorbacks are currently exploring adding replacement games.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).