FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have 13 participants at Pro Day on Wednesday including the five Razorbacks who were at the NFL Combine.

The group includes wide receiver Treylon Burks, cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham and defensive linemen John Ridgeway and Tre Williams. All five of them attended the NFL Combine last week.

The others slated to be at Pro Day are linebackers Grant Morgan and Deon Edwards, defensive lineman Markel Utsey, long snapper Jordan Silver, tight end Blake Kern, running back T.J. Hammonds and wide receivers De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris.

Burks is expected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on April 28-30. At the NFL Combine, Burks measured 6-foot-2, 225-pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms and 9 7/8-inch hands. He ran an official 4.55 in the 40-yard dash, 33-inch vertical jump, 122 broad jump and 7.28 three-cone drill. He was given a grade of 6,71 which equates to a first-year starter in the NFL. Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Cunningham measured 6-5, 320, with 34 1/2-inch arms and 10 3/8-inch hands. He ran a 5.38 in the 40-yard dash, did a 20-inch vertical jump, 98 broad jump, 8.5 three-cone drill and a 5.16 in the 20-yard shuttle. His grade was 5.53 which is described as a priority undrafted free agent.

Defensive tackle Ridgeway was 6-5, 321, with 33 3/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands. Ridgeway ran a 5.3 in the 40 and 4.73 in the 20-yard shuttle. His broad jump was 101. His prospect grade is 6.14 which is a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter. Ridgeway had 39 tackles, 11 unassisted, four for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry.

Williams, a defensive end, was 6-4, 253, with 33 3/4-inch arms and 10-inch hands. He ran a 5.08 in the 40-yard dash, 4.24 in the 20-yard shuttle and 7.2 in the three-cone drill. He had a 26.5-inch vertical jump and 104 in the broad jump. Williams’ grade is 6,00 which translates to traits or talent to be an above-average backup. Williams finished with 28 tackles, 11 unassisted, 6.5 for loss, six sacks and a half dozen quarterback hurries.n

Brown is a cornerback who measured 6-0, 196, with 31 1/4-inch arms and 9 1/2-inch hands. He ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash. His grade was 5.95 which equates to an average backup or special teamer. In 2021, Brown finished with 54 tackles, 24 solo, one for loss, five interception, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Morgan finished the 2021 season with 101 tackles, 41 unassisted, seven for loss, 0.5 sack, one interception, three pass breakups and six quarterback hurries. Utsey had 14 tackles, three solo, two tackles for loss, one sack, a pass breakup and four quarterback hurries. Edwards had six tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Warren caught 15 passes for 243 yards and rushed five times for 42 yards. Morris caught 24 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns. Kern grabbed 15 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.