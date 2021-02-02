Arkansas Wins Ugly Game Against Mississippi State, Ending Six Game Losing Streak to the Bulldogs

The Arkansas Razorbacks weren’t supposed to let a minor Big 12 bump in the road over the weekend deter them against Mississippi State on Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, but after pulling themselves out of a 13-point ditch the Hogs raced away from the Bulldogs for a 61-45 win while recording their fourth consecutive SEC win.

Despite a last-second, 4-point road loss against Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Arkansas (14-5, 6-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 33 entering Tuesday) has now won 4 of its last 5 games with each of the victories coming against SEC teams. The win against Mississippi State (10-9, 4-6 SEC, NCAA NET No. 80 entering Tuesday) also snapped the Hogs’ 6-game losing streak against the Bulldogs. Arkansas is now 12-1 at home on the season, and the Hogs have won by double-digit margins in 13 of their 14 victories.

In a grinding turnover-fest, Arkansas trailed MSU 16-3 on 1-of-17 field goal shooting with 8:58 left in the first half when the Hogs hit the ‘Dogs with a 23-4 onslaught for a 28-22 lead at the break, then a 14-4 run to start the second half put the Hogs up 42-26. MSU would chop that down to 42-37 with an 11-0 run midway through the final 20 minutes, but Arkansas punched back with a 7-0 Connor Vanover spurt to extend to a 49-37 lead at the 7:01 mark as the ‘Dogs were never able to pull within a single-digit deficit from there.

Regarding the giveaways, Arkansas forced 26 MSU turnovers — a high-water mark in the SEC this season — while converting those for a plus-21 advantage in points-off-turnovers (25-4). The Hogs had 17 turnovers of their own. Defensively, the Hogs shut down two of the league’s top 10 scorers in guards Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart, limiting the duo to a combined 14 points on a collective 5-of-14 shooting from the field.

Vanover, the Hogs’ sophomore stretch-5, led with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and 2 steals; freshman guard Moses Moody had 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist; senior combo forward Justin Smith had a double-double — 10 points and 10 rebounds; freshman guard Davonte “Devo” Davis had 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists; junior guard JD Notae chipped in 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal; and senior combo guard Jalen Tate had 4 points, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block.

“I felt like we were just playing the game, going with the gameplan,” Vanover said of his 7-point outburst in the game-deciding run included two dunks and a three-pointer as a result of playing through two-man, pick-and-roll action. “These couple days of practice … we worked on pick-and-rolls, making sure I became a dynamic roller where I could roll to the rim, make someone else tag, and just be there for an opening. We got a couple of those today, and I think that really helped.

“Just hitting that 3, you know I knew it was going to fall. I knew one was going to fall, and that one was definitely the pretty one.”

Second-year head coach Eric Musselman improved to 14-15 in SEC games at Arkansas, and he’s now 1-2 coaching head-to-head in the SEC against MSU’s Ben Howland.

Both teams played physical defense and that was reflected in the shooting percentages as Arkansas managed only 23-of-64 from the field (35.9%), including a dismal 2-of-17 from 3 (11.8%), while MSU struggled with 15-of-49 field goal shooting (30.6%), including 5-of-19 from 3 (26.3%). Arkansas was strong at the free throw (13-of-14 for 92.9%) in contrast to MSU (10-of-18 for 55.6%).

The Razorbacks won the glass by plus-11 (45-34) against the bigger Bulldogs and finished plus-22 in points-in-the-paint (34-12), plus-12 in fast-break points (16-4), and plus-6 in second-chance-points (14-8).

MSU was led by forward Tolu Smith’s 10 points and 5 rebounds.

“We spent the last 48 hours really talking about No. 1 Molinar and No. 3 Stewart, and trying to eliminate their field goals attempted and their free throws attempted,” Musselman said after the game. “I thought we did a great job. They took four free throws between the two of them. You know, 5-of-14 (field goals). What they combined in scoring was a phenomenal job by multiple people. Obviously, the forced turnovers. I thought our backcourt and frontcourt traps were really, really good. It got the ball out of their hands and other people shooting the ball.

“And then defensively on the backboards, and offensive glass, I thought we were phenomenal rebounding the ball against a really, really physical rebounding team.”

Next up for the Hogs is another league home game on Saturday against Texas A&M, although the Aggies had their mid-week game against Vanderbilt postponed due to covid-19 protocols within the A&M program.

Coming in with a team that was hobbled with injuries (freshman big man Jaylin Williams and Moody), Musselman started the five of Moody, Davis, Vanover, Tate, and Smith. Junior guard Desi Sills was injured on a hard fall to the floor in the first half and did not return to the game. According to a source, Moody injured his right ankle during practice on Sunday — x-rays were negative — and he sat out practice on Monday before coming into Tuesday as a game-time decision.