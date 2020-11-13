Arkansas Women’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 SEC Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball’s 16-game 2020-21 Southeastern Conference slate has officially been released, the league office announced today. The Hogs will tip-off the new conference season on Thursday, December 31st, when they will travel to Kentucky to face the Wildcats, who are ranked 11th in the AP’s Preseason Poll. The last time the two teams met, Arkansas scored 103 points, a then-SEC program record for points in a game, in front of 5,638 Razorback fans, the most at a home game since January of 2011.

Following the opener, Arkansas will welcome rival Missouri (Jan. 3) to Bud Walton Arena for the first home game of the 2021 SEC Season. Arkansas beat Missouri early last season at home, the Hogs’ first win in the series since 2016. Arkansas will then head to Tennessee (Jan. 7).

After the trip to Knoxville, the Razorbacks will host Texas A&M (Jan. 10), who the Hogs once again knocked out of the SEC Tournament in dramatic fashion. The Aggies are currently ranked one spot ahead of Arkansas in the AP’s Preseason Poll, sitting at 13. Florida (Jan. 14) will then come to the Hill to make it two straight at home for the Hogs.

After the two-game homestand, the Hogs will go on the road twice, both times playing on Monday. Arkansas is headed to the AP’s Preseason No. 1 first, as the Razorbacks will take on South Carolina (Jan. 18) in Colonial Life Arena. After a week off, Arkansas will resume play the next Monday at Georgia (Jan. 25).

Vanderbilt (Jan. 28) will come to Fayetteville to start the Hogs’ two-game homestand. Three days later, Arkansas will host Auburn at Bud Walton Arena (Jan. 31). Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad will then rotate home and road games, traveling to Missouri (Feb. 4), hosting Mississippi State (Feb. 11), who is ranked No. 6 in the AP Preseason Poll, and then traveling to face A&M (Feb. 14) for the second time. The Hogs will then host Ole Miss (Feb. 18).

Similar to the end of last season, Arkansas will be the road team in two straight games before ending the season in front of its fans at the Palace. Arkansas will first travel to LSU (Feb. 21), followed by a trip to Auburn (Feb. 25), which will be the second matchup between the teams in 2021. Arkansas will close the SEC schedule, and the regular season, with a home battle against Alabama (Feb. 28).

The SEC Tournament, which will be played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. for the fourth time, will begin on Wednesday March 3.

2021 SEC Schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 31 – @ Kentucky

Sunday, Jan. 3 – Missouri

Thursday, Jan. 7 – @ Tennessee

Sunday, Jan. 10 – Texas A&M

Thursday, Jan. 14 – Florida

Monday, Jan. 18 – @ South Carolina

Monday, Jan. 25 – @ Georgia

Thursday, Jan. 28 – Vanderbilt

Sunday, Jan. 31 – Auburn

Thursday, Feb. 4 – @ Missouri

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Mississippi State

Sunday, Feb. 14 – @ Texas A&M

Thursday, Feb. 18 – Ole Miss

Sunday, Feb. 21 – @ LSU

Thursday, Feb. 25 – @ Auburn

Sunday, Feb. 28 – Alabama

Tip times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.