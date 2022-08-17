By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas worked inside the Walker Pavilion on Wednesday morning as the rain fell outside.

KJ Jefferson found Ketron Jackson for a 75-yard touchdown as the speedy wide receiver raced past the defensive back. Safety Latavious Brini picked off a pass thrown by Malik Hornsby.

Jordan Crook rotated in some with the first unit at linebacker alongside Drew Sanders. The coaches like to have different combinations work with each other in case of practice. If they get into a game and Bumper Pool gets injured then Crook will have worked some with Sanders. The coaches rotate players like this at virtually all the positions at this part of camp.

Marcus Henderson is continuing to mend from an injury and may be nearing a turn. On Wednesday, he worked on the side snapping so he could get some work in.

Zach Williams, Jashaud Stewart, Isaiah Nichols and Terry Hampton are taking a lot of first-team reps on the defensive line when in a four-man front. Jordan Domineck, Landon Jackson, Cam Ball and Eric Gregory are also in the mix and rotation.

The receivers looked sharp on Wednesday with very few passes hitting the ground. Jadon Haselwood could be set to have a very good season at Arkansas. He caught 39 passes for 399 yards and six touchdowns at Oklahoma last season. At Arkansas with Jefferson, he will get the deep ball much more often and those statistics could grow considerably.