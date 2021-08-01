Ashdown’s Shamar Easter Impressed With Arkansas’ Coaches

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown Class of 2023 four-star tight end Shamar Easter was among the recruits attending Arkansas’ cookout on Saturday.

Easter, 6-6, 215, was offered by Arkansas on April 6, 2020, thus making him the first instate recruit in his class to receive an offer from the Hogs. He made his second visit to Fayetteville this summer, having also visited on June 26, on Saturday and once again left impressed with the coaching staff.

“I’m really liking the coaches,” Easter said. “The coaching staff is great. That’s the main part about it, it feels like home. So, that makes it even better. That’s about it. I mean, but everything else falls in place. One, the coaches, and everything feels good for you.”

Dowell Loggains, the new tight end’s coach, how have you connected with him?

“Coach Loggains, great guy,” Easter said. “I mean, all the things he has under his belt, he can teach me a lot. So, I need to lock in, stay focused and do what I keep doing, and hopefully I make it to where I want to be.”

Easter and the Panthers finished 7-4 in 2020. Easter is optimistic for this fall’s team.

“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Easter said. “We have a lot of people back, we lost a few people, they went on to college, but I’m feeling good about where we stand and where we are right now.”

In addition to the Razorbacks, Easter holds offers from Penn State, Arizona State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan State, Texas A&M, Kansas, New Mexico and Louisiana-Monroe.

Congrats to sophomore @easter_shamar on being named All-Conference!!! pic.twitter.com/fJ2TCK7x2q — Ashdown Panther Basketball (@AshdownBball) March 19, 2021