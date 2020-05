"One of the best 'rags to riches' stories in the history of athletics"

CONWAY, Ark. — If you’ve seen The Last Dance, you’ve learned a lot about Scottie Pippen — Including the fact that he hails from the University of Central Arkansas.

‪Steve East, interviewed on ESPN’s hit Michael Jordan’s Bulls documentary, reflects on Scottie Pippen’s unexpected rise in the ’80s from Central Arkansas, and the impact he’s left on the school since.