Auburn 38 – Arkansas 23: What They Said

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 17 fell to unranked Auburn 38-23 on Saturday before 73,370 fans in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Obviously Sam Pittman wasn’t happy with the loss, which was third straight, after starting the season 4-0. Here’s five things that were discussed after the game.

Opening Statement

“I want to give a lot of credit obviously to Auburn,” Pittman said. “Coach had their team ready. They have a fine football team. They were physical. They out-physicaled us on both size of the ball. They out-played us. They out-coached me. He out-coached me. And he had his team ready and obviously I didn’t have ours (ready). I’m looking back and I’m sitting in there trying to figure out what we could have, might have done differently, during the week. Because we certainly have to figure it out,. Now, listen, we didn’t get beat by a bad football team. I’m not saying that at all. They’re a good football team. But we’ve got to figure out how we can get better, and we will.”

Hogs 0-3 On Fourth Downs

“It seemed like we were at the 35 yard line a lot today, 30-35, somewhere in there,” Pittman said. “We tried one, missed it, then we went for it on fourth and, it wasn’t much, fourth and less than a yard and didn’t make it. Went for it on fourth and 4 going the other direction, didn’t make it, and it seemed like everything I was calling or chance I was taking — tried to kick it, didn’t make it, tried to go for it, didn’t make it. It seemed like it wasn’t going our way today on some of those. They reviewed the one with Rocket, the short one, and I guess figured out it was a chain length. No difference there, then we didn’t pitch the ball on the fourth and 4. So, I don’t know.”

Arkansas’ Four-Man Front Stopped Run, But Passing Game Hurt Them

“No, we knew going into the game that we felt like they were going to try and run the ball on us, with Tank, with Bo and his nakeds and running off naked boots, him just extending plays,” Pittman said. “We went to the four-man line at that point and thought that’s the only way we could stop them. So, we did, but we played a lot of zone early in the game. We were playing so far off, they were just taking 10-12 yards we’re so far off. We went to man coverage, D-Rob got behind us and we had a difficult time covering them man-to-man. But to get the number of people in the box, you’ve just about got to go man-to-man. We didn’t early, we went into coverage, but we were so loose that they were dinking and dunking, so we went to a little more man principle.”

“I don’t know. I mean, I say I don’t know. At that time, I knew we could get to three. It was the last play of the third quarter. Basically, I thought maybe we could get it to a field goal and tie the game if we make this two-point. We couldn’t. I felt like we might could hold them on defense and possibly tie it with three. The chart says to go for it, go for two. I thought it was worth the chance to take to get within three at that point in the game.”

Down 28-23, Went For Two

Myles Slusher Replacing Jalen Catalon

“He stepped up,” Montaric Brown said. “He stepped up big. He did a good job. He did what he was supposed to do. I’m proud of him. I feel comfortable. That’s my job to lead him in that direction, and I feel comfortable with him back there. I’m going to guide him each and every day in practice to make sure he’s doing the right thing and feels comfortable.”