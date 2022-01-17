Back in business: Arkansas not underestimating South Carolina

The Arkansas men’s basketball team is riding high after returning to Fayetteville with an upset win over 12th-ranked LSU over the weekend. But now they turn their attention to South Carolina, who they welcome into Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks have had a experience similar things in conference play, both have three loses to start the SEC schedule. The Gamecocks have lost their last two games and like Arkansas, they might feel the pressure of their back being up against the wall at the bottom of the conference standings. But the Hogs aren’t taking South Carolina lightly heading into this matchup with a lot of momentum.

Watch interim head coach Keith Smart’s press conference previewing Tuesday’s game between Arkansas and South Carolina.