Backyard Sports: Sheridan 8th grader flipping out

SHERIDAN, Ark. — How about some backyard sports before we hit the weekend! Check out 8th grader Macy Morning who is flipping out!

Just in her backyard doing crazy stunts, but that’s not it. She also runs track for Sheridan Middle School, making the 200-meter hurdles looks easy.

Next year she’ll be a 9th grader at Sheridan High. As you can tell she is also quite the cheerleaders and she’ll be trying out for the varsity cheer squad who has been state champs or the runner ups in competition for the last eight years, so this is a big deal.

She’s a flyer and also gets it done for the Fellowship of Champions Track Team that’s based out of Little Rock in the school offseason.

Thank you for the video Macy and good luck next year!