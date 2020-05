LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drive-thru a neighborhood these days and chances are you’ll see kids playing sports.

They’re not on the court, the dimaond or the field these days, they’re in the backyard.

Lake Hamilton serves as our picturesque playing surface tonight. Check out 14-year-old Caleb Villines. He’s learning to water ski on Lake Hamilton with his dad and grandfather.

We have to say the learning part is over and Caleb has it down. Way to go Caleb, the fun is just beginning.