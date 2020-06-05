BACKYARD SPORTS: Two-year-old basketball star

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. — Since we don’t have highlights to show you, we’ve been asking for your videos so that we can show you something each night.

Check out two-year-old Hayes Richards. This kid loves basketball.

You can hear him saying ‘bucket’ and ‘Kobe’.

It really is great form and we know where he picks it up from.

His mother is the Junior High Girls Basketball Coach at Lake Hamilton and his father is the athletic director.

It looks like we’ll be seeing more from Hayes Richards in about 14 years.

Watch the video above.